Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 4,269 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.