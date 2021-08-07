Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 858,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.