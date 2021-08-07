Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $9,121,254. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

