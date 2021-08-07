Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

OKTA stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

