OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,932,572 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

