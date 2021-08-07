OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

OFS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 195,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

