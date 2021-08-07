Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $572,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. 890,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.