Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,660. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

