Obee Network Reaches Market Cap of $7,944.84 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $7,944.84 and $28.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00123424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,840.51 or 0.99711779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.86 or 0.00805001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

