Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 62,024 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,024 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 151,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

