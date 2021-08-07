Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,323,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

