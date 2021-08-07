Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 25,514,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

