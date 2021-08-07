Oak Family Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,840. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

