NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.