NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

