NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.52.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$735.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.21. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.