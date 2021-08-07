Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,172 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.