Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $625.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

