Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $535.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.