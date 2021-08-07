Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

GTES stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

