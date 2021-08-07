Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.15 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.