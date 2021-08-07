Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 51,714 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Clarus worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clarus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.