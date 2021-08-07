NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $60.17. 379,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

