Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.