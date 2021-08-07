Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

