Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 212,561 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.