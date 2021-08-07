Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 714,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,682. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

