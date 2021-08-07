NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.