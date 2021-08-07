NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $6,658,964. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.