Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $91.32. 1,312,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,925. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

