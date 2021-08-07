Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $522,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

