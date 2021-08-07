Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

