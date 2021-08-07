Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.07. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 473.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.