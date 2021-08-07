Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,364 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of VOC Energy Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

