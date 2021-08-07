Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Solitario Zinc were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

