Northern Trust Corp Has $80,000 Holdings in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

