Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 592,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.