Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 592,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

