Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

