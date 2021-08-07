Nokia’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.