NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

NMI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 208,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,537. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

