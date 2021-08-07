nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 244,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,854. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.