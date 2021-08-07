NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.40. 1,570,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.