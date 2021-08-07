NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 3,546 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. 4,076,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

