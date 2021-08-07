NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.18.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

