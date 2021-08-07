NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of NGM opened at $25.36 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

