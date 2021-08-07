NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Up 43.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $764,924.80 and $23,282.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.89 or 1.00002073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00816341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

