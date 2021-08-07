NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $821.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

