Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

