Newton Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00143790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00156218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.39 or 0.99536858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.64 or 0.00800199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

