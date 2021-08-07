Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NEWT opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $589.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

