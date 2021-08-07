News Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

News stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.97 and a beta of 1.60. News has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

